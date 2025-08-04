BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 176.60 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (2.62%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.95%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.49%)
PAEL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.23%)
PPL 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.67%)
PREMA 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
SSGC 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.12%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.82 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (6.02%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,497 Increased By 72 (0.5%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,190 Increased By 1155.4 (0.82%)
KSE30 43,701 Increased By 366.1 (0.84%)
Markets

Australian shares slip as bank, energy stocks drag

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 11:37am

Australian shares inched lower on Monday as losses in banks and energy stocks outweighed gains in miners, while concerns about global economic growth grew after a weak U.S. jobs report and Washington slapped tariffs on dozens of countries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.1% to 8,652.50 by 0034 GMT, heading for a third straight session of falls.

Just hours before the August 1 deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing steep tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan, pressing ahead with plans to reorder the global economy.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve might have to cut rates in September.

“The markets are subsequently repricing for a bigger growth hit and a larger hiccup to (U.S.) inflation that could make the Fed’s job of supporting the labour market slightly more complicated,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at capital.com.

In Sydney, banks slipped 0.7%, heading for a second straight session of fall. The “big four” banks fell between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Energy stocks lost 1.1%, dragged down by falling oil prices after OPEC+ agreed to another large production hike in September.

Woodside Energy and Santos declined 1.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

Miners rose 0.8% on stabilising copper prices as the market assessed a surprise move by Trump to exclude refined metal from 50% import tariffs.

Mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP gained 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks gained 2.9% after bullion prices jumped on Friday as weak U.S. economic data spurred safe-haven demand.

Gold miner Evolution Mining rose 3.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,726.87.

