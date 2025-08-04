BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
BOP 13.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.61%)
CPHL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.69%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
HUBC 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.53%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 183.47 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.93%)
PREMA 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
PRL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 142,032 Increased By 996.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 43,694 Increased By 359.4 (0.83%)
World

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 08:30am

ADEN: At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying around 150 people sank off Yemen’s coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens still unaccounted for, health officials said.

The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen’s southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.

Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of the around 150 people on board were rescued - nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni - but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were still looking for survivors.

The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.

Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen each year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in the hope of finding work.

The IOM describes the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes”. It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year.

