BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.8%)
CPHL 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.06%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
DGKC 174.24 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.25%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.23%)
PPL 181.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
SNGP 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.21%)
SSGC 45.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,489 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,077 Increased By 218.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 141,713 Increased By 677.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 43,563 Increased By 228.6 (0.53%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-04

Over 100 missing: At least 27 migrants dead in shipwreck off Yemen

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

DUBAI: A shipwreck off Yemen killed at least 27 migrants, with more than 100 still missing, two security sources in the southern province of Abyan told AFP on Sunday.

“At this stage, the deaths of 27 people are confirmed, their bodies have been recovered,” one security source said, adding that “searches are ongoing”.

A second source said “150 people were on board the vessel that sank”, also reporting 27 dead.

A police source told AFP that “the boat was heading for the coast of (Abyan) province”, adding that “smuggler boats regularly arrive in our region”.

Abyan province’s security directorate said in a statement that security forces “are currently conducting a large operation to recover the bodies of a significant number of Ethiopian migrants (Oromos) who drowned off the coast of Abyan while attempting to illegally enter Yemeni territory”.

Yemen migrants migrant boat

Comments

200 characters

Over 100 missing: At least 27 migrants dead in shipwreck off Yemen

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories