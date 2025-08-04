BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.33%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 174.89 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.63%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 128.26 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.95%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.43%)
PRL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.48%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,962 Increased By 926.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 43,672 Increased By 337.8 (0.78%)
Gold succumbs to profit-taking after US jobs data-fuelled rally

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 08:20am

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors booked profits after a sharp rise in the previous session following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold lost 0.3% to $3,354.17 per ounce as of 0229 GMT. Bullion had risen more than 2% on Friday. However, U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $3,407.10.

“Gold has made a conservative start to the week following Friday’s price jump. A combination of profit taking and dollar stabilisation has caused gold to ease marginally to kick-off the week,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

Asian markets tracked Wall Street lower as fears for the U.S. economy returned with a vengeance, prompting investors to price in an almost certain rate cut in September and undermining the dollar.

Last week, U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 73,000 jobs last month, after rising by a downwardly revised 14,000 in June, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

This revived hopes of a Fed rate cut in September, with markets now pricing in an 81% chance, per CME FedWatch tool.

The tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump imposed last week on scores of countries are likely to stay in place rather than be cut as part of continuing negotiations, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in comments aired on Sunday.

“But with Trump on the tariff warpath once again, and the soft U.S. jobs report increasing the odds that we could see a September FOMC rate cut, any pullbacks in the precious metal could be of a shallow nature,” Waterer added.

Gold, traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties, tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $36.80 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,307.02 and palladium eased 0.9% to $1,197.76.

