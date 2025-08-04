BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.33%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 174.89 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.63%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 128.26 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.95%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.43%)
PRL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.48%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,962 Increased By 926.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 43,672 Increased By 337.8 (0.78%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US jobs jolt fans Fed rate cut buzz; Indian rupee to ride dollar slump

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 08:15am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open higher on Monday, riding the dollar’s plunge after a weak U.S. jobs data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its September meeting.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.18-87.22 range versus the U.S. dollar, up from 87.54 on Friday.

The rupee fell over 1% last week to its lowest level since February, pressured by equity outflows and concerns over a 25% U.S. tariff on imports from India.

“The broader trend (on USD/INR) remains bid. While Friday’s dollar move is an unexpected turn for dollar longs, dip-buying interest will persist,” a forex spot trader at a private bank said.

“At worst, dollar longs will have to endure a drop to 87.”

The dollar index slumped 1.35% on Friday, its worst day since mid-April, after July employment data revealed a notable slowdown in U.S. job additions.

Not only did the latest job additions miss expectations, data for the previous two months was revised down significantly.

U.S. equities slid, Treasury yields fell and the odds of a Fed rate cut at the September meeting climbed to 80%.

The disappointing data comes on the back of a slightly hawkish tone adopted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the July 29-30 meeting presser, which had provided a boost to the dollar.

“A wholly weak U.S. jobs report has pulled the rug from under Jerome Powell’s hawkish stoicism and stopped the dollar’s rally in its tracks,” ING Bank said in a note. The bank added that the dollar has likely marked out a near-term peak.

Asian currencies climbed on Monday with the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah leading the way.

The dollar index was up slightly following Friday’s dive.

Meanwhile, the maturity of a $5 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap conducted by the India’s central bank six months back will be in focus on Monday.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

US jobs jolt fans Fed rate cut buzz; Indian rupee to ride dollar slump

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories