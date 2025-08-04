BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.91%)
CPHL 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
DGKC 174.56 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.44%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.4%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.27%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.25 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.81%)
PREMA 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
PRL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 122.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,977 Increased By 942.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 43,665 Increased By 330.8 (0.76%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-04

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Fazal Sher Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

“Pakistan stands by Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” Sharif said during a joint press conference with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on his first official two-day visit to Pakistan.

PM Sharif’s comments come as Iran faces renewed scrutiny from Western nations over its atomic activities, which have become a flashpoint in its tensions with Israel. The United States has recently conducted strikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities, further straining relations.

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Talks between Tehran and European powers – France, Germany and the United Kingdom – have resumed in recent weeks, with the parties aiming to reach a nuclear accord by the end of August.

The discussions have been described as “frank,” and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed hope that they could pave the way for renewed inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. The talks are part of broader efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

That accord had offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity. China and Russia remain signatories to the original agreement. A looming October 18 deadline could mark a turning point. Unless the “snapback” mechanism is invoked by mid-September, all remaining UN sanctions on Iran will expire — potentially unfreezing its banking, defence and hydrocarbons sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IAEA PM Shehbaz Sharif Iran nuclear programme Pakistan Iran ties Iran and Pakistan Iran nuclear energy

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories