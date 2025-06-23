‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns that the US strikes to Iran had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA Statute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Iran, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Dar tells Senate: Pakistan, other OIC member states slam Israeli aggression against Iran

While noting Iran’s right to self-defence, as enshrined under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Prime Minister stressed upon the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward. He also called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in this context. President Pezeshkian conveyed his deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support to Iran. He thanked the Prime Minister, the government and people of Pakistan, including the military leadership, for standing in solidarity with the people and Government of Iran.

The two leaders emphasised on the need and urgency of forging unity among the Ummah at this critical juncture. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

In a statement Foreign Office issued on Sunday states Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. “We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter,” it states.

The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond. “We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law. Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.”

