BML 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.23%)
CPHL 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.69%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.73%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.56%)
NBP 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.65%)
PAEL 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PRL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.21%)
SSGC 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.12%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,422 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 40,814 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 141,669 Increased By 634.4 (0.45%)
KSE30 43,559 Increased By 224 (0.52%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-04

Futures spread up 505 bps

Recorder Review Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) painted a contrasting picture this week, as the futures spread widened sharply even as overall participation in derivative trading plummeted.

The futures spread jumped by 505 basis points to 10.89 percent from last week’s 5.84 percent, indicating stronger expectations of price appreciation in select counters.

However, the average daily traded volume in the futures segment plunged by 71 percent, falling to just 100.55 million shares compared to 346.47 million shares the previous week. Likewise, the monetary value of futures trades dropped by 58.1 percent, declining from Rs19.98 billion to Rs8.37 billion over the same period.

According to analysts, the dramatic pullback reflects a broader shift in investor behaviour. The move comes as investors respond to macroeconomic cues and policy announcements. These developments have boosted confidence in long-term fundamentals, leading many traders to favour direct equity holdings over leveraged futures positions.

Market observers say the contraction in futures activity should not be misread as a loss of confidence but rather as a recalibration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Average daily traded value

