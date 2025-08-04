BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
World Print 2025-08-04

Israel’s Ben-Gvir says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and said he prayed there, challenging rules covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Under a delicate decades-old “status quo” arrangement with Muslim authorities, the Al-Aqsa compound is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation and Jews can visit but may not pray there.

Videos released by a small Jewish organisation called the Temple Mount Administration showed Ben-Gvir leading a group walking in the compound. Other videos circulating online appeared to show Ben-Gvir praying. Reuters could not immediately verify the content of the other videos.

