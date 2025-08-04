BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.75%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.23%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.18%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.05 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.62%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.62%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,916 Increased By 881.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 43,664 Increased By 329.7 (0.76%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-04

China welcomes 183 Brazil coffee sellers in wake of US tariffs

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

SAO PAULO: China has approved 183 new Brazilian coffee companies to export products to the Chinese market, according to a social media post of the Chinese embassy in Brazil on Saturday.

The measure, a boon to local exporters after the United States government’s announcement of steep tariffs on Brazilian coffee and other products, took effect on July 30.

The new Chinese export permits are valid for five years, according to the post.

The US’s 50% tariff on some Brazilian products will begin on August 6.

The levy represents a challenge for commodities traders and Brazilian coffee exporters, who need to find alternatives for the roughly 8 million bags sold to US coffee processors every year.

China is Brazil’s top trade partner overall while the US is a big buyer of Brazilian beef and orange juice, among other products.

In June, Brazilian coffee exports into the US totaled 440,034 60-kilo bags, 7,87 times more than Brazil’s sales into China of nearly 56,000 bags that month, according to trade data compiled by industry lobby Cecafe.

The Brazilian ministry of agriculture and Cecafe did not have an immediate comment. China’s customs authority could not be immediately reached as it was outside the business hours.

Brazil supplies about a third of the US coffee demand each year, a trade valued at $4.4 billion in the 12 months ended in June.

China Coffee US tariffs Brazilian coffee companies

Comments

200 characters

China welcomes 183 Brazil coffee sellers in wake of US tariffs

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories