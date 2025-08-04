BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
Published 04 Aug, 2025

Electricity Pakistan & EVS World Exhibition Concludes

Press Release Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The three-day Electricity Pakistan and EVS World exhibitions concluded on Sunday at Expo Centre Lahore. Organized by FAKT Exhibitions, the event brought together over 100 national and international companies, proving to be a vibrant hub of innovation, discussion, and discovery. Visitors engaged directly with next-generation electric vehicles, interactive energy solutions, and breakthrough technologies that promise to redefine Pakistan.

Held from August 1 to 3, the exhibition served as a dynamic platform for collaboration among industry leaders, government officials, and global technology providers, all focused on advancing Pakistan’s energy transition and electric vehicle ecosystem.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan, commended the event’s role in driving sustainable transport solutions: “EVS World has underscored the critical importance of adopting cleaner and more efficient transport technologies. The Government of Punjab remains fully committed to accelerating the electric vehicle shift through strong public-private partnerships, robust policy frameworks, and infrastructure development. Events like these help turn that vision into reality.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of FAKT Exhibitions, stated: “The successful conclusion of Electricity Pakistan and EVS World marks a promising step toward a cleaner and more energy-efficient future for the country. With strong participation from industry leaders and a growing public interest in sustainable solutions, the event has laid a solid foundation for continued progress in Pakistan’s energy and electric mobility landscape.

