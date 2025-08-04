BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.75%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.23%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.18%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.05 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.62%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.62%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,916 Increased By 881.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 43,664 Increased By 329.7 (0.76%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-04

Agricultural, industrial and mineral sectors: Significance of forming JVs with Chinahighlighted

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Khadim Hussain, an active member of the Founders Group, Board Member of Pakistan Stone Development Company, Senior Vice President of Ferozepur Road Board, and former Member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, stated that Beijing has consistently proven to be a reliable, strategic, and strong investment partner for Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan has not fully capitalized on these exceptional bilateral relations in the manner required for national development.

He emphasized that Pakistan should focus on forming joint ventures with China in the agricultural, industrial, and mineral sectors to acquire modern technology. He added that if China’s technical expertise and investment—already well established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—are concentrated in these critical areas, the outcome will not only boost trade but may also redefine the direction of Pakistan’s overall economic growth.

Khadim Hussain further highlighted that China’s global track record in enhancing operational capacity and implementing infrastructure projects is commendable, whereas Pakistan has not yet been able to achieve the full economic benefits of CPEC due to a lack of internal preparedness.

He pointed out that CPEC’s next phase is focused on industrial cooperation and sustainable development, and a renewed emphasis on agriculture and mineral resources could help transform the corridor into a truly multi-dimensional economic framework. For this to happen, Pakistan must concentrate on enhancing its domestic capacity, ensuring the path to sustainable economic growth and self-reliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC Khadim Hussain mineral sectors: Ferozepur Road Board

Comments

200 characters

Agricultural, industrial and mineral sectors: Significance of forming JVs with Chinahighlighted

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories