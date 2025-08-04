SECP registers DIGI Insurance to carry on non-life insurance business

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered M/s DIGI Insurance Limited to carry on non-life insurance business.

In this regard, the SECP has issued SRO 1335(I)/2025.

According to the notification, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 7 and pursuant to sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000, a notice is hereby published that M/s DIGI Insurance Limited has been registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, to carry on non-life insurance business (digital only as defined under the Insurance Rules, 2017) as provided under sub-clause (i), (ii), (vii), (viii), and (ix) of clause (a) of sub-section (3) of Section 4 of the Ordinance, with effect from July 22, 2025, subject to the conditions specified in the certificate of registration.

