TMC partners for ‘Pakistan Digital Leap’ to revolutionise higher education

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted the groundbreaking “Pakistan Digital Leap” event, announcing a major step forward in the digital transformation of the country’s higher education sector. At this event, TMC Pvt Ltd was recognized for playing a major role in digitization of 25 universities through its advanced Maktab ERP-SLCS and Al-Fihri Learning Management System (LMS) platforms.

The event brought together vice chancellors, corporate leaders, and key education stakeholders to witness the unveiling of state-of-the-art digital infrastructure aimed at transforming higher education for millions of students. Managed under HEC’s flagship Higher Education Development Program (HEDP) in collaboration with the World Bank, these initiatives are set to benefit over 6 million students nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, HEC, said: “We have provided the much-needed technological support to the universities and students of Pakistan. With these technologies, our students can now compete with the top-ranked universities in the world, while universities can lower their costs and enhance efficiency.”

Commenting on this milestone, Abdul Haseeb, CEO and Managing Director, TMC, said:

“Through this project, we are proud to contribute to a future where quality education is accessible, efficient, and inclusive. This partnership with HEC and the World Bank is a milestone in our mission to modernize Pakistan’s higher education landscape with locally developed globally competitive solutions.”

