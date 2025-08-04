BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
BOP 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 174.24 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.25%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.18%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.56%)
NBP 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.52%)
PAEL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 182.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PREMA 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.06%)
PRL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.07%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
SNGP 123.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.25%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,902 Increased By 867.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 43,637 Increased By 302.4 (0.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

TMC partners for ‘Pakistan Digital Leap’ to revolutionise higher education

Press Release Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted the groundbreaking “Pakistan Digital Leap” event, announcing a major step forward in the digital transformation of the country’s higher education sector. At this event, TMC Pvt Ltd was recognized for playing a major role in digitization of 25 universities through its advanced Maktab ERP-SLCS and Al-Fihri Learning Management System (LMS) platforms.

The event brought together vice chancellors, corporate leaders, and key education stakeholders to witness the unveiling of state-of-the-art digital infrastructure aimed at transforming higher education for millions of students. Managed under HEC’s flagship Higher Education Development Program (HEDP) in collaboration with the World Bank, these initiatives are set to benefit over 6 million students nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, HEC, said: “We have provided the much-needed technological support to the universities and students of Pakistan. With these technologies, our students can now compete with the top-ranked universities in the world, while universities can lower their costs and enhance efficiency.”

Commenting on this milestone, Abdul Haseeb, CEO and Managing Director, TMC, said:

“Through this project, we are proud to contribute to a future where quality education is accessible, efficient, and inclusive. This partnership with HEC and the World Bank is a milestone in our mission to modernize Pakistan’s higher education landscape with locally developed globally competitive solutions.”

