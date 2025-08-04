Cotton arrivals decline by over 30pc: CCRI Multan

LAHORE: Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, revealed in a conversation with Business Recorder that this year, cotton arrivals have declined by over 30 percent, reflecting the deteriorating condition of the crop and growing hardships faced by farmers.

Sajid Mahmood stated, “According to the report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) as of August 1, 2025, only 593,821 bales of cotton have been recorded across the country, compared to 844,257 bales during the same period last year; a deeply concerning drop.”

Sajid Mahmood noted that cotton arrivals in Sindh have fallen by 47 percent, with only 292,340 bales recorded this year compared to 551,702 bales last year. “The situation in Punjab is not much better, where 301,481 bales were reported, indicating a decline of nearly 24 percent from the previous year.”

He explained that “continuous and unexpected rainfall during July severely damaged the cotton crop. The forecast of intensified monsoon activity in August has further added to farmers’ concerns. Moisture weakens the plant roots, leads to boll rot, and increases the spread of pests and diseases.” He further pointed out that extreme heat, humidity, attacks by whitefly and other sap-sucking insects, along with the distribution of substandard seeds, are major contributing factors to this year’s production decline.

Highlighting economic challenges, Sajid Mahmood said, “The imposition of 18% sales tax on local cotton has drastically reduced farmers’ profit margins, while the withdrawal of tax exemptions on imported cotton, yarn, and fabric has benefited spinning mills; but provided no relief to the growers.”

