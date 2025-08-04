BML 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.98%)
KP-EZDMC organises ‘Amazon training’

Published 04 Aug, 2025

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), through its Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a specialized training session focused on “Amazon” – the world’s leading online marketplace.

The session was designed to equip participants with hands-on knowledge and practical skills on setting up Amazon seller accounts, creating and managing product listings, navigating the sales process, and exploring effective strategies to expand their businesses globally through digital platforms.

This capacity-building initiative is part of KP-EZDMC’s broader vision to create a business-enabling ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

By facilitating such trainings, the company aims to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to harness digital opportunities, enhance market access, and achieve sustainable growth.

