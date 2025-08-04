BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

KP formulates strategy aimed at recovering NHP dues

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made its efforts to recover billions of rupees of arrears due to the federal government under the Net Hydel Profit (NHP).

The provincial government, after comprehensive consultations, has finalised several practical proposals, which will be presented in a key meeting with federal authorities this week.

In this regard, a meeting of the “Out-of-Box Solution Committee” was held in the Energy and Power, department, KP under the chairmanship of former provincial minister and chairman of PESCO Board, Himayatullah Khan.

The meeting considered various feasible suggestions and recommendations for protecting the province’s financial rights and timely recovery of dues in terms of net hydel profits.

Moreover, the committee’s technical member, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, finance member Himayatullah Khan, and CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission Company and focal Person for NHP, Engineer Malik Luqman Hakeem, while presenting suggestions in the meeting, took the position that if the federation seriously wants a permanent solution to this problem, then the energy projects under the administration of WAPDA located within the provincial limits should be handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or the payment of dues should be ensured under the Qazi formula.

Finally, the proposals formulated in the consultative meeting have been submitted to the Chief Minister of KP, in light of which it has been decided that the points presented by the province will be formally discussed in a high-level meeting with the federal government next week, so that a dignified and lasting solution to this important national issue can be found.

