OPEC+ agrees in principle another large oil output hike, sources say

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 12:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: OPEC+ agreed in principle to boost oil output by 548,000 barrels per day in September, two OPEC+ sources said on Sunday as the group finishes unwinding its biggest tranche of production cuts amid fears of further supply disruptions from Russia.

A decision is expected at a meeting scheduled to begin at 1100 GMT, amid fresh U.S. demands for India to stop buying Russian oil as Washington seeks ways to push Moscow for a peace deal with Ukraine.

Fresh EU sanctions have also pushed Indian state refiners to suspend Russian oil purchases.

OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, had been curtailing production for several years to support the market. But it reversed course this year to regain market share, and as U.S. President Donald Trump demanded OPEC pump more oil.

OPEC+ began output increases in April with a modest hike of 138,000 bpd, followed by larger hikes of 411,000 bpd in May, June and July and 548,000 bpd in August.

If the group agrees to the 548,000-bpd September increase, it will have fully unwound its previous production cut of 2.2 million bpd, while allowing the United Arab Emirates to raise output by 300,000 bpd.

Oil falls on worries about OPEC+ supply

OPEC+ still has in place a separate, voluntary cut of about 1.65 million bpd from eight members and a 2-million-bpd cut across all members, which expire at the end of 2026.

Sources have said previously the group had no plans to discuss other tranches of cuts on Sunday.

