Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

ISLAMABAD: Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD) Chairman Gohar Ejaz termed the trade deal with the United States as a great success, while saying that it would create a competitive environment for Pakistani products. Ejaz in a message on X stated that the US has reduced the tariff on Pakistan from the initially proposed 29 per cent to 19 per cent. This deal is a great opportunity for the country, as Pakistan has been given a 10 per cent tariff relief compared to the initially proposed rate and the country should take full advantage from it.

“The US has imposed higher tariffs on our competing countries”, said Ejaz, adding that he hoped that US will further reduce tariff for Pakistan. He further said that emergency measures should be taken for an export-oriented economy and utilise the opportunity to the full. He also congratulated to team Pakistan on successful trade deal with the US.

