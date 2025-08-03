BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-03

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Audit Report 2024–25 has uncovered over Rs5.29 billion in financial irregularities and procedural violations in the Ministry of Communications and its key agency, the National Highways Authority (NHA), across various highway infrastructure projects.

The highest irregularity, amounting to Rs2.51 billion, was found in the irregular award of work without approval of PC-I. The audit observed that the NHA initiated construction work on certain packages without the necessary planning approval, violating rules under the Planning Commission and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). This raised questions about both transparency and compliance with federal development guidelines.

Another glaring discrepancy involved the loss of Rs551.87 million in Package-1 of the Hakla–DI Khan Motorway, where the work was prematurely awarded before acquiring the required land. The project faced long delays due to land acquisition issues, pushing up costs and causing disruption to the overall CPEC Western Route timeline.

NHA projects: Ministry releases Rs56bn, parliamentary panel told

In a related observation, Rs511.67 million was paid to contractors due to faulty measurements and misapplication of rates in the same package. The auditors noted that quantities claimed and paid were not properly validated by field staff or supported with engineering estimates.

The report also highlights that the NHA suffered a loss of Rs360.91 million due to irregular bidding practices and flawed escalation calculations during another section of the Hakla–DI Khan Motorway project. The tendering process failed to ensure a level playing field and did not reflect prevailing market conditions.

An unjustified price adjustment of Rs300.8 million was also recorded, where contractors were awarded price escalations even beyond the allowed notification period. This adjustment was granted without verifying if actual cost changes warranted such increases.

Separately, auditors flagged Rs272.17 million in non-adjustment of recoverable advances, where contractors had been paid mobilisation funds that were never deducted from final bills. This reflects serious lapses in internal controls and contract enforcement.

An additional Rs224.55 million was lost due to delay-based price adjustments that were granted to defaulting contractors. Despite poor progress, the NHA allowed escalations instead of enforcing penalties under contract clauses.

Another audit para noted Rs217.2 million paid for non-scheduled items, which were outside the scope of the original PC-I and were never approved by the competent authority. This was done without competitive bidding and against standard procurement practices.

Finally, the auditors revealed Rs344.5 million in undue benefit given to a contractor by ignoring contract clauses related to progress and milestone penalties. The NHA failed to enforce provisions that could have prevented overpayments and encouraged timely completion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NHA PPRA audit report NHA projects

Comments

200 characters

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories