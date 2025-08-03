BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Print Print 2025-08-03

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday accused the government of deliberately obstructing the visa process for former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, who intend to travel to Pakistan to visit their father, currently imprisoned.

Talking to journalists, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said the sons of Imran Khan — Suleman and Kasim — are Pakistani nationals holding National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), and should be legally allowed to enter the country.

The party alleged that the authorities have not responded to the visa applications submitted to the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Akram said both applications had been filed and assigned tracking numbers, but claimed that officials cited the need for clearance from Islamabad and the Ministry of Interior, followed by a lack of response.

‘IK’s sons submit visa applications’

“The Ministry of Interior has stated that visa issuance falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassador,” he said, adding that this contradicted official statements that no applications had been received.

PTI also released NICOP details for both sons. Kasim’s NICOP expired in 2021 and is currently under renewal, while Suleman’s document remains valid until 2030.

The party called on the government to facilitate their entry rather than delay it, describing the obstruction as politically motivated.

Separately, PTI condemned what it described as a crackdown on party members and the closure of motorways ahead of its planned nationwide protest on August 5.

The Punjab government said the restrictions were related to the visit of the Iranian president.

PTI has called for mass demonstrations to demand judicial independence, media freedom, and the release of its leader.

The party maintains that Imran Khan’s imprisonment is politically driven and unconstitutional.

Khan, a former cricket star and prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has faced multiple legal challenges since his ouster from office.

PTI Sheikh Waqas Akram NICOPs IK's sons

