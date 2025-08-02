‘IK’s sons submit visa applications’

ISLAMABAD: Suleman and Kasim have submitted visa applications to the Pakistan High Commission in London a few days ago, said Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday.

In a message on X, Aleema said: “The ambassador has intimated that he is awaiting approval from the ministry of interior in Islamabad.”

Last week, Aleema had disclosed that her nephews hold NICOPs and are planning to visit Pakistan soon to see their imprisoned father.

