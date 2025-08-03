BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Imran says his sons will come to meet him but stay away from politics

Fazal Sher Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that his sons will come to Pakistan to meet him and will stay away from politics and any protest movements.

Talking to media persons informally in Adiala Jail during the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against him, Khan also confirmed that he had spoken to his sons, Suleman Khan and Kasim Khan, for over an hour. “My sons will come to meet me. They will not be involved in any political activity or movement,” he said.

The jailed former Prime Minister also confirmed that his access to newspapers and television had been restored.

Outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while relaying his [Khan] message to the media, said that Khan had urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur military operations should not be carried out in the province. Khan also emphasised the importance of maintaining friendly relations with Afghanistan, calling it a neighbouring country with which ties should remain cordial.

She said that Khan further said that PTI will not participate in the by-elections for seats which were vacated after illegal disqualification of PTI parliamentarians.

Regarding Khan’s sons, she said both hold National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and have applied for renewals through the Pakistan Embassy in London. They can take months to issue them new copy. Do they not want to issue visas to children? She asked.

Earlier, the special court, hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi summoned two more witnesses for recording their statements after the defence counsel completed cross examination of witnesses summoned during the previous hearing.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till August 6 and summoned two more witnesses including Rabia and Sana for recording their statements.

Jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court. Khan’s counsel Qausain Faisal Mufti and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Arshad Tabrez as well as Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court completed recording the statement of prosecution witness Assistant Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Ahmed. Khan’s lawyer Qausain Mufti will conduct cross examination of Aftab Ahmed during the next hearing.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer completed cross examination of prosecution witness Ahmed. The court summoned two more witnesses and adjourned hearing till August 6.

