Officers visit cotton growing areas of Punjab

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: Top officers of the Punjab Agriculture Department on Saturday visited various cotton growing areas where they met with farmers and inquired about the issues faced in cotton cultivation.

The visits were conducted by the Director Generals of various wings of the Agri department on the directions of the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Director General Information, Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, stated that the purpose of the visit was to review the ongoing activities related to the care and management of the cotton crop.

During the visit, the ongoing activities under field formations were monitored and surveillance was conducted. Farmers were guided on best practices for better crop care.

Considering the sensitive stage of the cotton crop and the prevailing weather conditions, farmers were given effective advice regarding crop maintenance. Awareness was also provided regarding cotton nutrition and pest management to ensure better yield. Moreover, field formations were instructed to promptly convey the recommendations of the Technical Experts Group to the farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant Director Rashid Sarwar Bhatti also participated in the visit. Today, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Bahawalnagar, while Director General Pest Warning, Dr Amir Rasool, visited Rahim Yar Khan.

