Punjab to be made hub of healthcare innovation: Kh Salman

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed firm resolve to make Punjab a hub of healthcare innovation with smart hospitals, telemedicine services, artificial intelligence and evidence-based clinical practices.

“We are establishing modern artificial intelligence and research labs in medical colleges. The Punjab government is promoting medical research fellowships across the province,” Salman said while addressing the National Research and Innovation Conference 2025 at King Edward Medical University as a special guest.

The vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, vice-chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid, Prof. Asghar Naqi, Professor Muhammad Moin, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, Prof. Faiza Bashir and faculty members and students were present. The provincial minister visited various medical stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Addressing the participants of the conference on this occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “Today we are living in the world of artificial intelligence and medical science. Today I want to tell you that the Punjab government has made the improvement of the health sector its top priority.”

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has launched historic projects like the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals.

