BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-03

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (August 02, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 01-08-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,200        285        16,485        16,485          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,147        305        17,666        17,666          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories