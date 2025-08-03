Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,300 to Rs 7,000 per maund.

3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 2600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 200 bales of Pir Mehal, 200 bales of Murid Wals were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16 200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

