BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-03

Iron ore heads for weekly loss as hopes fade for China stimulus

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices traded little changed on Friday but were set for weekly losses, as expectations of more stimulus from top consumer China for the struggling property sector faded, dimming demand prospects for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.19% lower at 783 yuan ($108.60) a metric ton, posting a weekly fall of 2.1%.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 0.49% to $100.25 a ton by 0700 GMT. It has slipped 2.9% so far this week. China’s July Politburo meeting that sets the economic course for the remainder of the year did not unleash stimulus for the embattled property sector, which remains a headwind for the consumption of industrial materials such as steel.

“The meeting set a positive tone for the current economic situation, which reduced the urgency of rolling out more stimulus policies,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at broker Jinrui Futures.

Demand concerns also emerged after China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to the lowest since April last month.

iron ore iron ore rates Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore heads for weekly loss as hopes fade for China stimulus

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories