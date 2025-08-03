Inquiry of Islamabad Express derailment from 4th

LAHORE: Federal Government Inspector of Railways, Aamir Nisar Chaudhry, will conduct an inquiry into the derailment of the 107 Up Islamabad Express that occurred on the evening of August 1, 2025.

The inquiry will take place from August 4 to August 6, 2025, at the DS Railway Office Lahore, Committee Room. The inquiry will commence at 9:00 AM, and Aamir Nisar Chaudhry will be available for meetings with any individuals possessing information regarding the incident during this period.

In accordance with the Government of Pakistan’s regulations, reports regarding the incident may also be submitted by post to the FGIR office located on Allama Iqbal Road.

