Business & Finance Print 2025-08-03

FY25 audit report: Concerns voiced over non-independence of AGP Office

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Audit Report for 2024–25 has raised serious concerns over the continued non-independence of the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP), despite explicit directives issued by the prime minister nearly seven years ago.

The report highlights that the AGP, a constitutional office under Article 100 of the Constitution, continues to operate as an attached department of the Ministry of Law and Justice rather than as a separate division, as mandated.

According to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office, via Letter No 658/SAPM/2018 dated May 30, 2018, approved in principle the reorganisation of the AGP’s office as an independent division. The directive also sought to provide legal cover to the AGP’s role in the appointment of law officers.

However, auditors found that these orders have yet to be implemented, which, they noted, undermines the constitutional status of the Attorney-General’s office.

The audit report termed this continued subordination of the AGP to the Law Division a violation of the prime minister’s order and recommended immediate corrective measures to ensure compliance with both the Constitution and the PM’s directive.

In its response to the audit, the AGP Office acknowledged that a similar observation was made in the 2018–19 and 2019–20 audit cycles. It stated that the matter was taken up with the Law and Justice Division and subsequently, referred to the Cabinet Division for a final decision.

The case remains pending.

A Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting held on February 6, 2025, directed that the issue be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for further deliberation.

The auditors have recommended that immediate steps be taken to formalise the AGP’s independent status in line with constitutional provisions and the prime minister’s instructions.

AGP Ministry of Law and Justice Departmental Accounts Committee

