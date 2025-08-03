CM Maryam kicks off 79th Independence Day festivities

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the celebrations for Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day have begun across the province in a dignified and spirited manner.

In a statement, the CM said that this year’s celebrations will focus on active participation from youth and children, highlighting themes of national pride, traditional attire, and the importance of truth and freedom.

She directed that special messages from children, national heroes, celebrities, and sports figures be broadcast as part of the festivities. She said this year’s Independence Day is being observed with the theme “From the Acquisition of Independence to the Protection of Independence”, marking Pakistan’s symbolic victory in the “Battle of Truth, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.” The CM noted that the struggle for truth has given new meaning to the value of freedom and its celebration.

Special events are already underway in all districts of Punjab from August 1 to 14. The main Independence Day ceremony will take place on August 14 at Hazuri Bagh, where CM Maryam Nawaz will hoist the national flag. She will also inaugurate the Battle of Truth Park, Museum, and Memorial at Expo Center Lahore.

The CM said that public celebrations will involve people from all walks of life. A flag-hoisting campaign has been launched across Punjab, and homes, shops, and public buildings are being decorated with national flags and lights. Cultural floats and special road shows will showcase Pakistan’s diverse heritage.

The CM announced that fireworks and laser shows will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 9, and similar displays will take place at the divisional and tehsil levels. Flag-hoisting ceremonies at the Chief Minister’s Office and other government buildings will be held on August 10, while motorcycle rallies are scheduled for August 13.

CM Maryam Nawaz, paying tribute to the armed forces, said that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our brave forces have added a golden chapter to the history of defending our freedom. She urged all Pakistanis to participate fully in the Independence Day celebrations to show the world that Pakistan is a vibrant, united, and dignified nation.