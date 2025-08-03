PML-N’s leadership

Whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has come into power, it has inherited a nation mired in deep crises. Yet, history reflects that the party’s leadership, through steadfast determination and pragmatic governance, has repeatedly steered the country out of turmoil. Whether under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif—a three-time Prime Minister—or Shahbaz Sharif, who has served both as Punjab Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister for the second time, the party has consistently faced complex challenges head-on.

Hamza Shahbaz’s brief tenure as Punjab Chief Minister and the current leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also reflect this continuity of resolve. Despite internal and external pressures, the PML-N leadership has never resorted to escapism; rather, it has sought solutions grounded in policy, diplomacy, and strong governance. This resilience, perhaps, is a testament to divine favour and the party’s unwavering commitment to national service.

Nawaz Sharif, guided by a long-term vision, rescued the nation from crises on multiple occasions and laid the foundation for both economic and defence strength. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, following in his brother’s footsteps, averted national bankruptcy and stabilized Pakistan’s economy. His most notable achievement came during Pakistan’s recent conflict with India, where the country emerged victorious in what is now being recognized as a historic win. This strategic success will be remembered by future generations and remains a defining chapter of Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure.

The operational credit for this military success goes to Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir, while Pakistan’s strong diplomatic posture during the crisis is attributed to Senator Ishaq Dar’s effective international engagement. Speaking at the inauguration of the Pak Business Express Train in Lahore, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif proudly recalled the nation’s triumph in Operation Buny?n Mars?s and the Battle for Truth. He highlighted the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces, who neutralized a much larger adversary in just five hours, combining bravery, skill, and cutting-edge technology.

At the same event, the Prime Minister commended Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, along with the Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Railways, for achieving record-breaking revenue of PKR 93 billion in one year—arguably the highest in the institution’s history. Hanif Abbasi, a seasoned political worker known for his dedication to public service, has revived Pakistan Railways with commendable efficiency.

Adding to the momentum of infrastructural progress, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to launch Pakistan’s first high-speed bullet train from Lahore to Rawalpindi. She has assigned this key task to Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who has already conducted meetings with Hanif Abbasi and senior railway officials. Under her guidance, a formal working group has been established, comprising Punjab’s Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Chief Minister’s Adviser Shahid Tarar, and senior railway leadership.

If the PML-N government successfully executes this project within the next three years, it could become a hallmark achievement that strengthens the party’s position in the upcoming general elections. The proposed bullet train is expected to reduce travel time between Lahore and Rawalpindi to just 2 to 2.5 hours—a major step forward in public transport modernization.

Historically, when the PML-N is in power, Pakistan becomes economically and militarily stronger, and the standard of living for its citizens improves. Although the first year of the current term has been filled with challenges, signs of rapid progress are now clearly visible. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has launched several relief projects, while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is setting new benchmarks in public service delivery across Punjab.

In terms of government communication, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari have taken the lead in effectively representing the party and its achievements. The current PML-N media team is professional, responsible, and focused on performance rather than personal attacks. Unlike some past spokespersons who engaged in character assassination, today’s representatives speak thoughtfully, highlighting the government’s initiatives with clarity and purpose.

This professionalism is a testament to the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, who made the wise decision to appoint Atta Tarar and Azma Bukhari as the party’s official voices. Their ability to communicate policy, engage media constructively, and provide detailed briefings on government performance underscores their value to both the party and the public. Their media-friendly approach further enhances the government’s public image, making them ideal emissaries of a leadership that is serious about governance, progress, and public welfare.

In conclusion, as Pakistan continues to recover from its past crises, the PML-N leadership stands as a proven force for stability, development, and national pride. Whether through military strategy, diplomatic wins, economic revival, or infrastructure development, the party remains committed to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.

(The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper)

