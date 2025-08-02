BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan

After meeting Nawaz in Lahore, Iranian president arrives in Islamabad

  • President Pezeshkian is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:43pm
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives Iran’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad on August 2, 2025. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives Iran’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad on August 2, 2025. Photo: PMO

After meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Iran’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, issues relating to bilateral relations and regional security situation were discussed, the PML-N said.

President Pezeshkian is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. The distinguished guest was received by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Islamabad airport, the PM Office said.

Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and top officials.

During his stay, the Iranian president is scheduled to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. High-level delegation-level talks between Pakistan and Iran will also take place during the visit.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and deepen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two neighboring countries.

This marks President Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office, a significant step expected to further strengthen the brotherly ties between the two neighboring countries.

‘Crucial visit’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the Iranian delegation would spend a busy day in Pakistan to further advance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

“This is a very crucial visit as the Iranian President is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the minister said, adding their meeting took place in Azerbaijan that was further supplemented with a successful visit of the prime minister to Iran along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Previously, he said, multiple trade initiatives came under discussion during the former Iranian President martyred Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan.

The minister said joint border markets and cooperation for advancing trade volume would be discussed in today’s visit.

“This visit has immense importance in further advancing Pakistan-Iran relations especially trade and investment cooperation,” Tarar noted.

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad.

Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk
Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest.

Pezeshkian had reached Lahore from Iran in the afternoon, where he visited the mausoleum of Pakistan’s national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha for his soul.

Photo: Facebook/PML-N
Photo: Facebook/PML-N

On this occasion, the khateeb of the historic Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered special prayers for unity of Muslim Ummah.

The president recorded his impressions for Allama Iqbal’s literary legacy in the visitors’ book.

Photo: Facebook/PML-N
Photo: Facebook/PML-N

Earlier, on his arrival, Pezeshkian was received by PML-N President Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the walled-city.

