Romania offers Constanța Port as gateway for Pakistani exports to Europe

BR Web Desk Published 02 Aug, 2025 02:54pm

Romania has proposed the use of its Port of Constanța to provide Pakistan direct access to European markets via the Black Sea and Danube River. The initiative was welcomed by Islamabad, calling it a viable step toward diversifying Pakistan’s export logistics.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, during which they discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, logistics, defence, energy, and culture, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Both sides discussed boosting agri-trade, meat exports, and potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, fans, and green energy.

“On energy, Romania expressed readiness to support Pakistan’s shift to green energy, offering technology in solar and wind power,” read the statement.

Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

Acknowledging Pakistan’s competitive edge in several sectors, Romania expressed interest in deeper industrial collaboration.

Jam Kamal apprised the Romanian envoy that the government has started reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

“This offers lucrative incentives for Romanian companies to invest in Pakistan through JVs,” he said.

Ambassador Stoenescu acknowledged the remarkable growth of Pakistan’s IT industry and commended the talent and capabilities of Pakistani professionals in this sector.

He noted that Romania offers significant opportunities for Pakistani tech professionals and expressed willingness to facilitate such exchanges.

Meanwhile, the commerce minister highlighted the policy initiatives undertaken by the government to promote the IT sector. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the technology sector.

During the meeting, cultural diplomacy and community integration were also addressed, with calls to improve connectivity and visa facilitation.

