PM welcomes rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed a rally in the country’s benchmark stock index, which surpassed the 140,000-point level for the first time, calling it a sign of investor confidence in government policies.

“The bullish trend in the stock exchange reflects confidence in our economic strategy,” Sharif said in a statement.

KSE-100 hits all-time high as investors cheer US tariff reduction

He added that facilitating business and investment remained a top government priority, and credited recent reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with improving the tax system and easing pressure on the business community.

“Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and the country is moving towards growth,” he added.

