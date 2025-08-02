No policy shift on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emphatically stated that there is no change in its policy or stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and different allusions about the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir are baseless and uncalled for.

“Pakistan’s stance on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) remains consistent and in line with the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. There is no change in our policy,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing on Friday.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan and China share an all-weather and friendship, which remains robust and unaffected by the actions of the US president.

To another query, Ambassador Shafqat stressed that Pakistan does not seek to embarrass any country and maintains a policy of constructive diplomatic engagement. Regarding mediation between Pakistan and India, the spokesperson added, “We welcome any positive role that mutual friends can play in reducing tensions in South Asia.”

Pakistan and India maintain embassies in each other’s countries, operating with reduced diplomatic strength, he said, adding the Pak-India DGMOs remain in contact, though no substantial progress has been made beyond existing engagements.

To another question, Ambassador Khan revealed the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a terrorist organisation, and evidence indicates Indian state-sponsorship of its activities. However, he clarified that there is no confirmation regarding Israeli involvement in Balochistan’s insurgency.

Pakistan is committed to promoting diplomatic solutions to regional issues, including those involving Iran. In this regard, the deputy prime minister recently held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, during which bilateral matters were discussed, he remarked.

The FO spokesperson reiterated that the policy regarding the repatriation of illegal foreigners, especially Afghan nationals remains unchanged and is being implemented consistently in letter and spirit.

The issue of terrorist sanctuaries’ remains a key topic of discussion between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he pointed out.

The spokesperson said that details of the recent trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States will soon be released by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

The government is actively pursuing all legal and diplomatic avenues to secure the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Our policy on this matter remains unchanged.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless assertions and provocative claims made by the Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha debate on the so-called “Operation Sindoor.” These statements reflect a dangerous tendency to distort facts, justify aggression, and glorify conflict for domestic consumption.

The world knows that India attacked Pakistan without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation into the Pahalgam attack. During the intervening night of 6 and 7 May 2025, India’s targeting of the alleged terrorist infrastructure resulted actually in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children. India failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s resounding success in neutralising the Indian fighter jets and military targets is an indisputable fact. The Indian narrative of an alleged “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan is a misleading and self-serving construct, and an attempt to veil its own escalatory impulses while shifting blame onto Pakistan.

