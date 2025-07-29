Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes Kashmir as well as other issues, including the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), APP reported.

Addressing a news conference in New York, Dar emphasised the dialogue will not be limited to the issue of terrorism alone. He reiterated Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism and noted that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a meeting with him, acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister said, during this bilateral meeting, the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute was also raised, emphasising that “permanent peace is not possible in the region without resolution of this dispute”. He recalled that the US President Donald Trump had also raised the Kashmir issue multiple times.

As regards to the IWT, Dar said Pakistan’s stance is very clear. He said the IWT is binding and no single party can terminate or amend it. He firmly stated that any attempt to divert or block Pakistan’s share of water would be unacceptable.

India’s defence minister rejects Trump’s ceasefire claim

India suspended the treaty on April 23, 2025; one day after the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence. Pakistan firmly denied any involvement in the attack.

Pakistan has repeatedly shared its stance that if India blocks Pakistan’s strategic waters, it will be considered an act of war, since millions depend on these waters for agriculture and hence food security is directly linked with uninterrupted water flow.

In a move that directly clashes with international norms, and IWT’s own clauses, India pulled out of treaty unilaterally, a move that is being acknowledge worldwide as politically motivated.

The treaty was signed in 1960 and the World Bank is a facilitator, often dubbed a protector, whenever any disagreement occurs on this water-sharing deal.

Responding to a question, the deputy prime minister made it clear that Pakistan has no plan to recognise Israel. He demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Describing his US visit as successful, FM Dar said Pakistan has also raised voice for reforms in the UN Security Council emphasising that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be given due representation in the world body.

On relations with the neighbouring Muslim countries, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s outreach to Afghanistan, with a view to enhancing regional connectivity through rail and trade corridors to Central Asia.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran have also greatly improved, he said.

“I am fully satisfied with the role Pakistan played in enhancing its relations With Iran,” the foreign minister added.