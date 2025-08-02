BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Hamza Habib Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation decreased by 0.35 per cent for the week ended July 31, 2025 compared to 4.07 percent increase in the previous week.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes 17.26 per cent, chicken 4.76 per cent, bananas 2.97 per cent, moong 1.55 per cent, LPG 1.39 per cent, potatoes 0.73 per cent, maash 0.61 per cent, wheat flour 0.59 per cent and pulse gram 0.58 per cent.

On the other hand, 1.80 per cent increase is observed in the prices of eggs, firewood 1.11 per cent, cooked beef 1.08 per cent, powdered milk 0.49 per cent, energy saver 0.25 per cent, garlic 0.24 per cent, cigarettes and mutton 0.13 per cent each, beef 0.10 per cent, gur 0.04 per cent and onions 0.02 per cent.

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 (21.57 per cent) items increased, 12 (23.53 per cent) items decreased and 28 (54.90 per cent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.98 per cent.

Major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 per cent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 per cent, sugar 21.66 per cent, moong 14.27 per cent, beef 14.16 per cent, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 12.33 per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 11.95 per cent, firewood 11.75 per cent, gur 11.23 per cent, eggs 10.94 per cent, cooked beef 9.31 per cent and lawn printed fabric 7.32 per cent.

While a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 49.32per cent, tomatoes 42.31 per cent, garlic 23.78 per cent, wheat flour 22.90 per cent, mash 21.40 per cent, tea Lipton 17.93 per cent, potatoes 15.95 per cent, chicken 11.71 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 10.02 per cent and LPG 0.86 per cent .

The SPI for consumption groups up to Rs17,732 with an decrease of 0.42 per cent recorded at 316.01 points compared to 317.34 points in previous week.

The SPI for consumption group of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with a decline of 0.42 per cent was recorded at 316.10 points against previous week’s calculation of 317.42 points.

Whereas, the SPI for the income group of Rs22,889-29,517 with a reduction of 0.37 per cent was recorded at 339.14 points against previous week’s recording of 340.39 points.

The SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44, with a decrease of 0.37 per cent was recorded at 327.16 points against previous week’s reading of 328.38 points and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 registered a reduction of 0.33 per cent was recorded at 327.85 points against 328.92 points of the previous week calculation.

The combined increase for all expenditure groups recorded at 327.94 points compared to 329.09 points of previous week registering a reduction of 0.35 per cent.

