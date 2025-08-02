BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-02

European shares log biggest daily drop after US tariffs hike

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

FRANKFURT: European stocks logged their biggest one-day drop in over three months on Friday, at the end of a busy week as investors grappled with the repercussions of fresh US levies on dozens of countries, including a 39% tariff on Switzerland.

Investors shunned riskier equities globally as Trump continued his tariff blitz, announcing steep levies on exports from dozens of trading partners including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan with countries not listed subject to a base 10% rate ahead of a Friday trade deal deadline.

Healthcare stocks lost 1% after US President Donald Trump sent letters to the leaders of 17 major pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, outlining how they should slash US prescription drug prices.

The sector was already singed this week by Novo Nordisk’s profit warning. The Denmark-listed Wegovy-maker shed 1.8% and logged its steepest weekly decline on record.

“We saw during the week that companies like Novo Nordisk had different issues. European pharma is very close to bottoming and that’s why it didn’t react to the uncertainty around tariffs and policy,” Anthi Tsouvali, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management said.

“Europe is an export market... if we see heightened tariffs all over the world and trade being subdued, then that will have an impact on European companies regardless.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 1.9% and marked its biggest one-week drop since early April when Trump unveiled his tariffs on world economies. The euro STOXX volatility index jumped 4.25 points to its highest in over one-month.

The STOXX index has lost over 5% from its March peak, after coming within 2% of that level earlier this week, dragged down by a record plunge in Novo Nordisk shares, and as investors assess the implications of the US-EU trade deal.

Markets in Switzerland were shut for a holiday, but UK-listed Watches of Switzerland declined 6.8%, while a US-listed exchange traded fund tracking the country’s equities slid to a more than three-month low and was last down 1.2%.

Most regional bourses were in the red, with Germany’s blue-chip DAX down 2.7%, while Denmark’s OMXC fell 1.8% to a nearly two-year low. Banks, that had rallied earlier in the week, were down 3.4% and were the top sectoral underperformer as they notched their biggest one-day drop since early April.

Donald Trump European shares US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

European shares log biggest daily drop after US tariffs hike

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories