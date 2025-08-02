Indian blue-chips post fifth weekly loss as tariffs bite

MUMBAI: Indian stock benchmarks fell on Friday, logging their fifth straight weekly loss - the longest losing streak in two years - as the US hit trading partners with steep tariffs and reaffirmed a 25% duty on India, stoking global growth worries.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.82% to 24,565.35 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.72% to 80,599.91.

Both the benchmarks fell about 1.1% this week, with fourteen of the 16 major sectors ending lower.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps declined 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively, for the week.

“The tariff threat feels more like hardball than endgame, leverage not lasting policy,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

However, relentless foreign selling and US inflationary pressures from tariff uncertainty could sting emerging markets such as India in the near term, Dadheech added.