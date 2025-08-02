PDWP approves six uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab for the year 2025-26 on Friday approved six development schemes of different departments’ worth over Rs 36 billion.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Punjab Dr. Naeem Rauf which was also attended Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

The approved scheme includes Chief Minister’s Punjab Hi-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program (2025–26 to 2028–29) at an estimated cost of over Rs. 8.826 billion and Agricultural Farm Mechanization Project (2025–26 to 2027–28) at an estimated cost of over Rs. 6.169 billion.

The third scheme was Directorate of Provincial Healthcare Service Monitoring & Evaluation System (Revised) at an estimated cost of over Rs. 2.104 billion.

Similarly, the PDWP also approved community empowerment and strengthening of healthcare access through Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics (Revised) at an estimated cost of over Rs. 9.360 billion. The meeting also given green signal to chief minister’s meal programme for enrolled special students in special education institutions across Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 972.584 million. The sixth scheme approved was the Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program Across Punjab (Phase-I) at an estimated cost of Rs. 9 billion.

