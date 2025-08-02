Pakistan to play T20I tri-series in UAE

LAHORE: Pakistan will feature in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and the UAE from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday (29th August), with the first ball to bowl at 7pm local time. Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on 7th September.

Tournament schedule:

29th August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30th August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1st September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2nd September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4th September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5th September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7th September – Final – 7pm local time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025