Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Rs225m irregularities reported in CDA accounts

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Draft Audit Report 2024–25 reports over Rs 225 million in losses linked to delays, land issues, and unadjusted payments involving the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A major portion of the reported loss stems from delays in the execution of a federal project for the establishment of a boys’ college in Margalla Town.

Although the project was approved in 2019 with a planned completion period of two years, delays in land possession and rising construction costs led to a significant increase in the project’s total cost. Payments for the land were made in installments over more than a decade, but possession was handed over only in 2021. By mid-2023, the project had achieved only minimal progress, and the lease agreement for the land had still not been finalised.

Another observation in the report relates to the use of land belonging to the International Islamic University Islamabad. The CDA failed to remove its asphalt plant and MPO Directorate from university premises, despite official directives. It also issued allotment letters for additional land that the university had not agreed to give up. The matter remains unresolved and continues to pose environmental and security concerns for the university community.

