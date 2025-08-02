BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Illegal recruitment case: IHC turns down post-arrest bail plea of PARC chief, director

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, turned down post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director Establishment Muhammad Akhlaq Malik in illegal recruitment case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Asif announced the verdict which it had reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of lawyers, Jan Muhammad and Noman Paracha, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, while Assistant Attorney General Shaista Tabassum represented the federation.

The lawyer and legal adviser of the complainant, the Federal Ministry of National Food Security was also in attendance.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer said that a regular advertisement for recruitment in PARC was given; the chairman of the council had the authority to increase or decrease the posts of the recruitment. According to the law, he argued that it is an authority and cannot be called corruption or corrupt practice. He added that the 19 accused are named in the case and 17 are on interim bail, only two are arrested.

The FIA investigator told the court that the chairman has the authority to increase the posts but he had to give an advertisement. They said the Ministry of Food Security has filed a complaint. They alleged that nepotism was used in recruitment, someone’s daughter and someone’s niece were recruited and the recruits themselves are giving statements that the entire process was based on malice.

Justice Muhammad Asif said the Chairman of the Council was given the Star of Distinction, now a case has been registered against him. The investigation officer said that “if he has received the Star of Distinction, it does not mean that he can do whatever he wants.” He informed the court that a gentleman also interviewed his daughter himself and got recruited, a person’s son and daughter-in-law were also recruited, these are the people who are recognised.

The petitioner’s lawyer said the problem they have with the recruitment is that their people were not recruited. Justice Muhammad Asif inquired how many relatives have been recruited. The lawyer of the Ministry of Food Security said that 72 servants and relatives from Sahiwal and Sargodha were recruited and there is a statement of one person Shahbaz that he gave Rs25 lakh to the chairman to get the job.

After the arguments were completed, the court reserved its decision on the post-arrest bail applications and now announced the same by dismissing the bail petitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Illegal recruitment case

