BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

CM felicitates China on PLA’s founding anniversary

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: “Role of Chinese armed forces for national and global peace is commendable. We salute our ‘iron brother’,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating Chinese government, people and armed forces on 98th founding anniversary of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

She added, “Pak-China relations are not limited to states or defense interests, but are also ties of hearts.” She highlighted, “Pak-China defense cooperation is a bright symbol of everlasting friendship.”

The Chief Minister said, “Professionalism, modern military strategy and spirit of national service of People’s Liberation Army are exemplary.” She added, “Mutual trust, joint training and defense cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese armed forces have become stronger over time.”

She underscored, “The Punjab government is committed to further promoting joint projects with China in industrial development, environment, agriculture and education.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chinese government Maryam Nawaz Sharif PLA Pak China relations Chinese armed forces

Comments

200 characters

CM felicitates China on PLA’s founding anniversary

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories