CM felicitates China on PLA’s founding anniversary

LAHORE: “Role of Chinese armed forces for national and global peace is commendable. We salute our ‘iron brother’,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating Chinese government, people and armed forces on 98th founding anniversary of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

She added, “Pak-China relations are not limited to states or defense interests, but are also ties of hearts.” She highlighted, “Pak-China defense cooperation is a bright symbol of everlasting friendship.”

The Chief Minister said, “Professionalism, modern military strategy and spirit of national service of People’s Liberation Army are exemplary.” She added, “Mutual trust, joint training and defense cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese armed forces have become stronger over time.”

She underscored, “The Punjab government is committed to further promoting joint projects with China in industrial development, environment, agriculture and education.”

