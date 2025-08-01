BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025
Markets

UAE markets decline over profit booking and tariff tensions

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

United Arab Emirates markets declined on Friday, mirroring losses in global equities, after the U.S. slapped steep tariffs on dozens of trading partners, while investors await U.S. jobs data that could impact the Federal Reserve rate cut decision.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8%, while Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.7% lower.

Late on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs of 10% to 41% on U.S. imports from foreign countries, including 25% on goods from India, 20% from Taiwan, 19% from Thailand and 15% from South Korea.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the Saudi riyal, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main index dropped 0.8%, retreating for a second straight session, as investors booked profits after the index surpassed a 17-1/2-year high, with top lender Emirates NBD Bank falling 2.4% and toll operator Salik Company decreasing 1.1%.

However, maritime and shipping company Gulf Navigation Holding surged 5.8% after it raised the foreign ownership limit to 100% from 49%.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.5% lower, snapping a five-session winning streak after reaching its highest level in over two and a half years earlier in the week.

Gulf stocks gain on earnings optimism, ahead of US Fed outlook

The downturn was led by a 3.4% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender. Commercial Bank International also slumped 7.8% after reporting a 5% decrease in second-quarter profit to 42.6 million dirhams ($11.60 million).

Nevertheless, losses in the index were partially capped by a 5.1% jump in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group as investors continued to buy dips after sluggish earnings last week.

National Bank of Fujairah also climbed 9.6%, its biggest single-day gain since early February, following a 67% growth in its Q2 profit.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - slipped 0.9% to $71.03 a barrel by 1136 GMT.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi indices ended their five-week winning streaks with weekly declines of 0.6% and 0.2% respectively, but still posted strong monthly gains with Dubai clinching 8%, its highest in over four years, and Abu Dhabi climbed 4.2%, its highest in more than two years, according to LSEG data.

---------------------------------
 ABU DHABI   down 0.5% to 10,317
 DUBAI       fell 0.8% to 6,112
---------------------------------
