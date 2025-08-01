BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India proposes to widen institutional investment in REITs and InvITs

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 05:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s markets regulator on Friday proposed allowing foreign investors and qualified institutional buyers to participate as strategic investors in Real Estate Investment Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts, a move aimed at boosting capital inflows into these sectors.

Strategic investors receive allocation before an issue opens, and are required to invest at least 5% and up to 25% of the total offer size in REITs and InvITs.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said that the current definition of strategic investors is narrow and does not include investors including public financial institutions, insurance funds, provident funds, and pension funds, which also invest in units of REITs and InvITs.

India’s markets regulator building capacity to check financial fraud, chief says

This results in REITs and InvITs being unable to attract capital from them as strategic investors, SEBI said.

The regulator, in a consultation paper, said that foreign investors, except individuals, body corporates and family offices, can invest as strategic investors.

SEBI has sought comments on the proposals by August 22.

India SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India India’s markets regulator

Comments

200 characters

India proposes to widen institutional investment in REITs and InvITs

Imran’s sons awaiting interior ministry’s approval for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Read more stories