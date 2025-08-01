India’s markets regulator building capacity to check financial fraud, chief says

India’s markets regulator is building both internal and external capacity to rein in cases of financial fraud, its chief said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has “employed a mix of measures, ranging from regulatory interventions to enforcement actions” to check such cases, its chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said.

The interventions include mandating auditor and shareholder approvals for related party deals, deploying technology to generate alerts and red flags based on company disclosures, he said.