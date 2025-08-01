JDW Sugar establishes ethanol production facility

JDW Sugar Mills Limited said on Friday that it had successfully completed a 20-day trial run of its newly established ethanol project.

“The Company is pleased to announce August 1, 2025, as the Commercial Operation Date (COD),” read the notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Ethanol Project is located at Mouza Peer Ahmedabad, Kot Sabzal, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan and has been designed for a production capacity of 230,000 litres per day.

It is fully equipped to produce export-grade ethanol from molasses, said the company.

“This strategic milestone underscores the Company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through diversified and profitable avenues.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere appreciation to all employees, vendors, and the management team for their dedication and hard work.

The mills was set up as a private limited company in 1990 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. In 1991, it was converted into a public limited company.

The company produces and sells crystalline sugar, electricity, and manages corporate farms.