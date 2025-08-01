BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lower US tariffs to aid Pakistan’s exports, says govt

BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:47pm

The government on Friday said that a revised tariff agreement with the United States will enhance market access for Pakistan and support outbound trade.

“The Government of Pakistan is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of tariff-related discussions with the United States,” read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the outcome of these talks, a tariff of 19% will be applicable for Pakistani exports to the US market, which is significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries, including Pakistan, citing persistent trade imbalances and a lack of reciprocity in bilateral trade relationships.

“This decision reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach by the US authorities, keeping Pakistan competitive relative to other South and Southeast Asian countries. In particular, this tariff level is expected to support Pakistan’s export potential, especially in key sectors such as textiles, which remain the backbone of the country’s export economy,” read the statement.

The finance minister said that it remains in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, and believes that the current tariff arrangement presents a significant opportunity to expand Pakistan’s footprint in the US market.

“It is now essential for Pakistani exporters and trade bodies to adopt an aggressive and focused marketing strategy to capitalise on this development,” it said.

The ministry said it believed that in addition to textiles, there is substantial potential for growth in other sectors. “The government is committed to facilitating exporters through policy support, market intelligence, and trade promotion initiatives,” it said.

According to the statement, the Pakistani government seeks close cooperation with the United States in the areas of investment, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, mines & minerals, energy, and other emerging sectors.

“Pakistan will continue to engage closely with President Trump and the US administration to promote the shared goals of economic development and mutual prosperity,” it concluded.

trade deal Exports textile sector Pakistani exports reciprocal tariffs US trade deal US trade deals Pakistan US trade deal

Comments

200 characters

Lower US tariffs to aid Pakistan’s exports, says govt

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US deepens crypto cooperation after trade deal

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to begin later this month

OGDCL announces oil discovery in Sindh

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Read more stories